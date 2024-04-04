"He did better than Sneako" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley sparring with streamer Adin Ross

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley engaged with popular online streamer Adin Ross in a friendly sparring session.

O'Malley is not the first UFC fighter to entertain a social media influencer and allow them to get into the octagon for a session. Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland had previously sparred with YouTuber Sneako and fans were reminded of their encounter.

Check out Sean O'Malley's sparring session with Adin Ross in the clip below on X:

Fans went on to compare Sneako's performance with Ross' performance against O'Malley. Strickland was infamously brutal in his sparring session against Sneako and took him down with no remorse. Fans even stated that Ross outdid Marlon Vera's title challenge effort against O'Malley:

"He did better than Sneako."

"Respect for not trying to end the kid and just toying with him lol."

"Adin did better than Chito."

"Damn suga killed him not even going 1% Sean couldn’t do anything to Sneako at 100%"

Fans react to Sean O'Malley's sparring session with Adin Ross on X.

Sean O'Malley comments on Sean Strickland's mental health

Sean Strickland has been vocal about his mental health issues and explained his condition on various occasions.

Sean O'Malley discussed Strickland on the TimboSugarShow and stated that the signs of mental disturbance were there. He also speculated about the causes and put it down to taking hits to the head on a consistent basis.

'Sugar' said:

"It’s like, duh. Anyone who says that they literally have a [desire] to kill people probably aren’t doing mentally well. You either love or you hate, and if you want to kill people for no reason... I mean, he’s honest about it, which is f*****g pretty crazy. Just going in there and sparring and getting hit in the head — not that he gets hit that much, but if you’re getting hit not that much, but you spar every day, that adds up."

Strickland himself has attributed his troubles to the trauma of a difficult childhood and the abuse he suffered at the hands of an abusive parent.

Check out O'Malley's full comments below:

