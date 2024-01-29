"I'll shoot him" - When Sean Strickland claimed Nina-Marie Daniele was "safer" with him than her boyfriend in hilarious roadside interview 

Sean Strickland once claimed that Nina-Marie Daniele was "safer" with him than her boyfriend.

Strickland and Daniele have developed a strong friendship in recent times. While the MMA content creator has conducted interviews with numerous UFC stars, she has more videos featuring the former middleweight champion than any other fighter.

They are also known for their banter during interviews, and one such incident happened in a video released by Daniele before Strickland's bout against Israel Adesanya in September last year.

During the interview, Strickland made a hilarious claim by suggesting that Daniele would be safer with him than with her boyfriend. He said:

"So, for all the situations that can happen right now. In every bad situation, you're safer with me than everybody here, your boyfriend included. Somebody comes here and tries to fight, I'll shoot him."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments in the video below (8:18):

Dricus du Plessis claims Sean Strickland admitted to losing his bout at UFC 297

Sean Strickland was seen in action at UFC 297 against Dricus du Plessis. In what was his first title defense, 'Tarzan' narrowly lost the bout via split decision. Since the fight, the judges' decision has prompted a debate about which fighter was more deserving of the win.

Moreover, Strickland himself has been quite vocal about how he believes he won the fight. However, du Plessis has made an interesting claim by revealing his post-fight conversation with the former UFC middleweight champion. During a recent appearance on SuperSport Unplugged, the South African revealed that 'Tarzan' himself admitted to losing the fight.

He said:

“He came to me in the cage and this is – I think this is the first in public I’ll say this – he came to me in the cage directly after the fight, before they announced me as the new champion. And I went to him and I shook his hand and I said, ‘You are a warrior, well done, [it] was a great fight.’ And he said, ‘You definitely beat me.’ He said that to me. He said to me, ‘You deserve it, you won that fight. You beat me.’”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (15:48):