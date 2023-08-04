"I lost a $10 million deal" - When Jake Paul blamed brother Logan's infamous 'Suicide Forest' video for getting "blackb*lled" in the industry

Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul have time and again expressed their support for one another in their respective careers as social media influencers. Nevertheless, the Paul brothers have also, at times, publicly criticized each other.

One such instance was when Jake Paul jibed at Logan Paul for purportedly costing him a $10 million deal. In a 2022 interview, 'The Problem Child' recalled how his elder brother's infamous 'Suicide Forest' video adversely affected their careers.

It was on December 31st, 2017, that Logan Paul posted a video to his YouTube channel, featuring him and his team camping in Japan's Aokigahara forest. Historically considered the abode of ghosts, the forest eventually garnered the moniker 'Suicide Forest' after the 1960s.

Logan Paul's video showed him and his team discovering the corpse of a man who appeared to have committed suicide by hanging. He and his team were condemned for seemingly joking about the suicide in the video.

After facing severe backlash, Paul soon took the video down and issued a public apology. Owing to the video, both he and his brother Jake Paul suffered extensive losses in regard to their projects -- be it movies, TV shows, YouTube revenue, or brand endorsement deals.

However, after Logan Paul's apology and subsequent donations to suicide prevention causes, the backlash simmered down. Furthermore, in August 2018, the Paul brothers faced KSI and his brother Deji in white-collar boxing matches, thereby kickstarting their boxing careers.

The Paul brothers have often credited their venture into boxing for helping salvage their careers as social media influencers after the 'Suicide Forest' incident.

In a 2022 interview with HBO Real Sports, Jake Paul explained that he wasn't involved in Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' video but still faced its repercussions. Blaming his brother for him getting blacklisted in the entertainment industry for several months, 'The Problem Child' stated (*Quotes courtesy: MMA Fighting):

"I had nothing to do with it but now it’s like, ‘The Paul brothers s*ck... I lost a $10 million deal that week."

Paul added, “I was basically blackb*lled for 18 months from the industry. No auditions, no brand deals, no sponsorships. It was one of the worst moments of my life.”

What's next for Jake Paul and Logan Paul?

The 26-year-old Jake Paul boasts a professional boxing record of 6 victories and 1 defeat. Presently, Paul is scheduled to face former UFC star Nate Diaz in the latter's boxing debut. The Paul-Diaz cruiserweight boxing matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds. It'll transpire at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on August 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Logan Paul (0-1 professional boxing) has earned widespread praise for his work as a professional wrestler in the WWE. 'The Maverick' is set to return to the boxing ring later this year against an opponent yet to be revealed. Paul will compete on the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14, 2023.