"I lost a legitimate 12 pounds of fat" - When Joe Rogan surprised JRE guest with details of how he lost weight by surviving on elk and beef steak

Joe Rogan took his guest by surprise when he revealed his carnivore diet plans, which resulted in significant weight loss. Five years ago, Rogan had comedian and actor Tom Papa on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The UFC commentator disclosed that he only ate steak and eggs for breakfast and lunch, which helped him lose weight and gave him a thinner appearance.

''[For breakfast] steak or eggs sometimes, like this morning it was steak, yesterday morning I ate six eggs...I don't eat lunch, it's just usually two meals a day and then the second meal is usually steak either elk or beef steak...two weeks in and I noticed I felt amazing. I was shedding weight...I lost a legitimate 12 pounds of fat, my face got thinner.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (6:39):

Rogan took to Instagram a month before his conversation with Papa to explain his experience with the carnivore diet. He detailed the benefits and drawbacks of eating a lot of meat, adding that although it can result in irregular bowel movements, the energy levels remain consistent throughout the day, writing:

''Carnivore diet update; the good and the bad. Let’s start with the bad. There’s really only one “bad” thing, and that thing is diarrhea. I’m not sure diarrhea is an accurate word for it...It’s a different thing, and with regular diarrhea I would compare it to a fire you see coming a block or two away and you have the time to make an escape, whereas this carnivore diet is like out of nowhere the fire is coming through the cracks, your doorknob is red hot, and all hope is lost.''

Rogan added:

''One thing I’m fairly sure of is that my energy levels are higher and steadier throughout the day. This seems undeniable. I don’t know if it’s a temporary effect and if maybe it’s just the result of eating really disciplined, but either way it seems to be real. I’ve also felt really “healthy''.

Joe Rogan names the most dangerous currently active UFC fighter

Joe Rogan has been in the combat sports industry for a very long time. Throughout his time in the UFC, Rogan witnessed many elite fighters such as Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov, demonstrate total domination inside the cage.

In a recent conversation with comedian Bert Kreischer on his JRE podcast, Rogan labeled unbeaten challenger Khamzat Chimaev as the scariest fighter in the UFC right now, saying:

''The scariest guy in the UFC, or one of the scariest, is from Chechnya. Dude, this guy is a fu*king… Khamzat Chimaev, he is a fu*king animal. Have you ever seen that guy fight? Pull up Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland. So, Khamzat Chimaev is the number one contender in the middleweight division. He’s a fu*king monster, and he’s so aggressive, like relentlessly aggressive.'' [H/t: Givemesport]

Check out the full podcast below:

