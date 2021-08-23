"I do a lot of the same things as him" - UFC bantamweight Marcelo Rojo offers to help Aljamain Sterling train for Petr Yan rematch

UFC bantamweight prospect Marcelo Rojo has openly stated he is willing to help UFC 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling prepare for his upcoming rematch against Petr Yan.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko, Marcelo Rojo had the following to say about Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2:

"The first fight, I don't know what happened to Aljamain. And I know Petr Yan is another animal. I really want Aljamain Sterling to win. Actually, I was thinking because I train- I follow a lot of Petr Yan and I do a lot of the same things as him. I was thinking to write to Aljamain Sterling to help him train for Petr Yan. Maybe he took me in and we can do it."

Whilst Yan appears to be the favorite going into the rematch, Marcelo Rojo is seemingly on Sterling's side. He stated that:

"I think it's a good fight for him (Sterling) and he needs to show all the world like he can do it, and all the work he's been putting in is worth it. It's a top matchup. He needs to be in a place mentally really good because Petr Yan is a pretty good motherf*****."

Marcelo Rojo on Brandon Moreno's reaction to being called out a UFC Vegas 34

Marcelo Rojo also discussed how Brandon Moreno reacted after being called out by Alexandre Pantoja at UFC Vegas 34.

He went into detail about whether he believes a fight against 'The Cannibal' is the right move to make for the flyweight champion.

"I think that's the fight to make. You can't pass over two wins against the flyweight champion. Pantoja was really good at that time and beat Moreno. So I think that is the fight you can't pass over."

"I like you Moreno. You know that... But now is my time, Moreno. I see you [in] December."@Pantojamma has two wins over UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and is looking for a third 🏆 #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/w9CV7gV2VF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 22, 2021

Askar Askarov is another name who has been linked with Moreno, with the two men previously fighting to a draw. Marcelo Rojo had the following to say about a potential rematch between the Mexican and the Russian:

"Askarov didn't win. I was there. I'm a friend of Brandon, but I was there as a spectator and Askarov didn't win the fight. I don't know what fight the judges did see but Askarov didn't (win)... It was a draw I know, but Brandon win the fight. I think they are after Pantoja. I think Pantoja is deserving and he's good. What can I say, Pantoja is really good, but Brandon Moreno is on another level. Brandon Moreno is a different animal... I think in his mind, he knows. He's gonna make him pay."

Check out our full interview with Marcelo Rojo below:

