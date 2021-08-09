UFC bantamweight Mana Martinez breaks down Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling's upcoming rematch at UFC 267

UFC newcomer Mana Martinez has revealed how he sees the upcoming title fight rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan playing out.

The two elite bantamweights previously competed at UFC 259 in a clash that saw Petr Yan disqualified after landing an illegal knee on Sterling.

DQs often receive huge amounts of scrutiny and this was no different. Petr Yan had been pulling ahead on the scorecards and many fans believed that Sterling overacted in order to make the referee stop the fight. The referee's DQ of Petr Yan meant that Sterling was crowned champion. Unsurprisingly, Dana White announced there would be an immediate rematch.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko, Mana Martinez stated that he sees Petr Yan picking up from exactly where he left off in the first fight.

"This next go around, I think Yan will take him out. And I think Yan will finish him. Probably within three or four rounds. If not he'll probably grind out a decision. I don't think Aljo stands a chance. Unfortunately. I could be wrong. Hopefully, he proves me wrong."

Mana Martinez on Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling's first fight

Martinez also discussed the first fight between Sterling and Yan. He told Sportskeeda that whilst he thought Sterling looked good in the early rounds, once Yan figured him out, the fight was only going in one direction.

"First fight... Aljo looked good, first round, second round... But Yan started to catch his timing down. Yan just walks you down, he'll stuff any shot you take or eat any shot you take, or slip and move out of the way."

UFC Vegas 34: Mana Martinez vs. Jesse Strader

Mana Martinez is set to make his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 34, where he's set to take on Jesse Strader.

Both men will be looking to pick up their first win inside the UFC octagon, and Martinez appears to relish the chance to test himself against an opponent with the same motivation as his own.

"I'm expecting to come in here and look for his first UFC win," said Martinez. "But I myself am looking for the same. I failed on my contender series opportunity and I need to redeem myself... Come August 21st, we're gonna be both fully prepared with full training camps and the best man's gonna win. I can't wait, I'm excited. It's a real good matchup and we're both gonna be hungry for our first UFC victories."

Check out our full exclusive interview with Mana Martinez below:

