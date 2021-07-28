"I can't wait to shut them the f*** up" - Aljamain Sterling on the fan backlash he received after winning his UFC belt via DQ

In March earlier this year, the UFC bantamweight title changed hands after Petr Yan was disqualified for illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling in the head. It was one of the more bizarre endings to a title fight in recent history and elicited a variety of responses from UFC fans and media members.

One of the more prominent opinions broadcast by the MMA community through social media was the narrative that Aljamain Sterling exaggerated the effects of the knee in order to get Yan disqualified.

In a recent interview with MMA on SiriusXM, Aljamain Sterling discussed the backlash he received in the aftermath of UFC 259.

"Those aren't real fans. They just watch the sport. At the end of the day, those are the people we're entertaining and I can't wait to shut them the f*** up," stated Aljamain Sterling.

🎙️"On my best day, that guy does not touch me." -- Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) previews his rematch with Petr Yan at #UFC267 and explains why he'll retain his belt🔊



Full int --> https://t.co/WqmpSFfPwe@RJcliffordMMA @DinThomas



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YBro92L5kM — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) July 28, 2021

Aljamain Sterling reveals how he plans to silence his critics

Former UFC fighter Din Thomas, who was conducting the interview with Aljamain Sterling, asked the bantamweight champion how he intends on ending the constant criticism fans have been sending his way. Sterling stated the following:

"I have to go out there and dominate Petr Yan the way I said I was gonna dominate him. I actually do believe the second time we do this I'm gonna do that. I really do think this guy is training like a madman right now because he felt something in there, even with me being compromised, he felt something in there, that I was a different type of level in terms of my athletic ability and my skill."

The rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan is expected to take place at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. The bantamweight clash is the second championship bout to be announced for the event, with light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz set to defend his 205-pound gold against Glover Teixeira.

Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan for the UFC Bantamweight Championship will co-headline UFC 267 on October 30.



(135lbs) per @funkmasterMMA on Instagram #UFC #AljamainSterling #PetrYan pic.twitter.com/lamrMV2Tga — MMAUnhinged (@MmaUnhinged) July 24, 2021

Whilst it's generally accepted that Petr Yan dominated much of the first fight, Aljamain Sterling is convinced their second bout will be much different. He stated that:

"I think it's going to be a completely different fight. But I do really really think, on my best day that guy does not touch me."

Sterling and Yan will throw down for a second time on October 30, in a fight that should clear the controversy once and for all.

