"I’m doing the best I can do..." - Mike Perry breaks silence after rumors of Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis called off emerge

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis' recent press conference escalated into a chaotic brawl that left 'The Maverick' seriously injured and bleeding.

Danis and Paul will square off in a six-round exhibition boxing bout on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, as part of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

The two fighters squared off at the Misfits Boxing pre-fight press conference on Thursday. 'The Maverick' unexpectedly flung what appeared to be a water bottle towards Danis. Before security personnel could intervene and separate them 'El Jefe' swiftly struck back with the microphone in his hand, landing a solid blow on Paul's face, causing a serious injury. The recent development could potentially alter the outcome of the upcoming showdown.

Speculations intensified when Dillon Danis and Mike Perry, the backup fighter for the match, faced off following the mayhem.

'Platinum' broke his silence after rumors of the cancellation of Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis had emerged. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"I’m doing the best I can do with the situation I’ve been given."

