"I'm excited at the blockbuster trilogy"- Conor McGregor issues statement after UFC 257 loss

Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 will arguably go down as one of the biggest moments in Mixed Martial Arts history. The Diamond's win meant that this was indeed the first time The Notorious One was finished via a TKO in his entire career.

While the whole world was stunned by Conor McGregor's loss, the Irishman promised that he will return to the sport stronger and better. Taking to Twitter, the former UFC lightweight champion thanked everyone for the support and claimed that this wasn't his day/night.

The Notorious One added that the rematch against Dustin Poirier was a great contest to improve on and he remains excited for a trilogy bout against The Diamond. McGregor ended his statement by giving props to his UFC 257 opponent.

Here is what Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter after his UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier:

Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 24, 2021

The fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was the first PPV main event of 2021. And, it was also their first meeting since 2014 when the Irishman comprehensively dispatched The Diamond at UFC 178.

On this occasion, things didn't quite turn out the way McGregor would've hoped for. But for Poirier, this was quite possibly the biggest win of his career so far, as he will now aim to win the UFC lightweight title.

What's next for Conor McGregor after UFC 257?

Conor McGregor has made it quite clear that he would like to stay active in the UFC. Before last night, the former welterweight champion had only had 40 seconds of octagon time in the past two and a half years and claimed that fighters need to stay active in this sport.

The Notorious One has made it clear that he wants a trilogy against Dustin Poirier and could also be open to a third fight against Nate Diaz and Max Holloway, as well. That being said, it will be interesting to note who McGregor's next opponent in the promotion is going to be from the stacked lightweight division.