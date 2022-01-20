"I'm expecting a pretty good sized contract" - Sean O'Malley on his UFC deal extension 

Sean O'Malley believes his next UFC contract extension will be extremely lucrative for him. O'Malley currently has two fights left on his current contract and recently entered the top 15 of the 135 lb division.

Speaking with Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries, O'Malley discussed how he expects to receive a bigger contract, now that he will be involved in higher profile fights against ranked opposition:

"So I got two more fights and I'm expecting a pretty good sized contract. A lot of the fighters say they wanna get paid, like, I feel like I truly deserve it. And for Dana to acknowledge that, it shows. I have a good relationship with the UFC and I don't think it's going to be an issue. I don't want it to come down to a Francis [Ngannou] thing, where Francis is in the media. I was in the media a couple of fights ago talking about money, and I don't want it to be like that."

Brendan Schaub on why Sean O'Malley is such a big star for the UFC

Despite Sean O'Malley only just entering the top 15 of his division, he is already one of the biggest draws in the UFC. Last year, he featured on the main card of three pay-per-view events, alongside the likes of Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira and Francis Ngannou.

Brendan Schaub went into detail on what makes Sean O'Malley such a profitable asset for the UFC:

"The UFC back in the day, they were a PPV-based business, where they needed stars to sell PPV. That model is over. So whether Francis fights, 'Sugar' fights, Izzy fights, you name it, they don't care. They're filling fights for the ESPN deal... Besides Conor McGregor, you're (O'Malley) the most valuable person to the UFC - if you look at your YouTube following, your podcast, your merch, your analytics, when it comes to Twitch, your social media relevance. For what they're trying to do... there's nobody more valuable to the company than you."

Check out the full episode below:

