"I'm going to injure this guy"- Santiago Ponzinibbio aims to destroy Li Jingliang upon UFC return

After a long lay-off of two years, Santiago Ponzinibbio is making his UFC return. The Argentine is currently scheduled to fight Li Jingliang, and the returning Ponzinibbio aims to take out his frustrations on his opponent, come January 16th.

In a recent interview with TSN, Santiago Ponzinibbio claimed that he feels great ahead of his significant return to the octagon. Carrying a seven-fight win streak heading into this event, Ponzinibbio thinks that he is still in the prime of his career and promised to knockout Jingliang. (H/T: Bodylock MMA)

“I feel great, man. I have seven victories in a row. I feel in my best moment in my career. I feel I’m in my prime. And I’m going to knock this guy out, man. I’m going to injure this guy.” Ponzinibbio told TSN in a recent interview.

Santiago Ponzinibbio noted that he has had challenging moments in the last 26 months of his career and added that he wished to take his frustrations out on someone. While making sure that his match-up with Li Jingliang is not personal, Ponzinibbio remains quite confident in himself.

"I’ve had a lot of tough moments in my last 26 months and somebody needs to pay for that. This is not personal but he’s standing in front of me in the Octagon. It’s the best mistake you can do in all your career — accept a fight with me. I’m going to injure him, I’m going to knock this guy out and I’m about to return. I know I’m going to be champion of this division. In 2021, I’m running for my belt.”

What could be in store for Santiago Ponzinibbio's return fight?

Santiago Ponzinibbio will be returning on the January 16th UFC Fight Night card. The event will take place in Abu Dhabi and the first card of the calendar year will be headlined by featherweight hard-hitters Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Ponzinibbio will aim to get back on track and eventually establish his place in the stacked UFC welterweight division.