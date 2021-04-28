"I'm gonna get my hand raised" - Dustin Poirier's prediction for trilogy fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier has revealed his prediction for the highly-anticipated trilogy fight against Conor McGregor. The Diamond believes he will once again stop McGregor at UFC 264.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, Dustin Poirier was asked about his prediction of the third fight against The Notorious One. The former interim UFC lightweight champion kept his answer short and said that on July 10th, he will get his hand raised once again. Poirier explained:

"I'm gonna stop Conor again. July 10th, I'm gonna get my hand raised and I'm gonna finish Conor McGregor again."

When asked about potentially finishing McGregor earlier than he did at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier simply refused to make a prediction. The Diamond added that he will be ready to scrap on July 10th.

Dustin Poirier seems to be aiming for another finish at UFC 265

Earlier in the year at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier stunned the world when he finished Conor McGregor in their highly anticipated rematch in the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021.

The Diamond defeated McGregor via TKO in the second round of their fight. The loss also marked McGregor's first-ever loss via TKO/KO. Almost immediately after the fight, both fighters seemingly engaged in conversation regarding a potential trilogy.

After months of back-and-forth, and in the aftermath of the recent donation drama between Poirier and McGregor, the UFC officially announced the third fight between the two.

UFC 264 will mark McGregor's first-ever trilogy in the organization as he aims to avenge his Fight Island loss to Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, The Diamond could establish his place as the best lightweight in the world if he manages to beat the former UFC lightweight champion once again

If Poirier is able to stop McGregor as he predicted, then he will very likely establish his place as the first fighter to challenge either Michael Chandler or Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.