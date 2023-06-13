"I'm good wit 8" - Nate Diaz sparks confusion after Jake Paul accepts his demand for 10-round fight

It appears as though Nate Diaz is playing mind games with Jake Paul after the recent demand for a 10-round fight was accepted.

Paul took to Twitter to accept the Stockton native's challenge to change their bout from 8 rounds to 10 rounds. He mentioned that he wanted put the former TUF winner's cardio to the test and agreed to the change:

"Nate Diaz wants 10 rounds. I guess he has good cardio. Ok Nathan, 10 rounds it is."

Despite initially proposing the change in the duration of their fight, the former UFC title challeger changed his mind. He tweeted that he is fine with competing in an 8 round bout and declined a change to 10 rounds, writing:

"I’m good wit 8"

The request to changing the duration of their fight only to agree to the original terms could be the Stockton's way of trying to get in 'The Problem Child's head. He is giving the perception that he is difficult to deal with, meanwhile he is training and committed to showcasing his skills and proving he is the better boxer.

It will be interesting to see what else the 38-year-old has in store for Paul as they continue to build interest for their upcoming boxing bout.

Ariel Helwani compliments Nate Diaz on legendary MMA career

Ariel Helwani has covered the sport for many years and he recently complimented Nate Diaz for having a legendary MMA career and creating a legacy for himself.

The MMA Hour host reflected on hearing about the Stockton native for the first time and finding out that he was Nick Diaz's younger brother. After following his career, he praised the former TUF winner of navigating around the setbacks and put himself in a position to maximize his value as a fighter.

He tweeted a nice message directed at the 38-year-old as he prepares to make his boxing debut against Jake Paul on August 5, writing:

"Forget the record, because if you ask me he’s one of the greatest success stories in the history of MMA. He won. He’s set for life. And now he gets to call his own shots, with his own team and playing by his own rules...That’s every fighter’s dream...Respect, Nathan."

