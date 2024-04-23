"I'm a little bit older in fight terms" - Liam Harrison admits the odds are against him in return from serious knee injury

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is excited to make his highly anticipated return to action. However, the 38-year-old legend admits he may not be the fighter he once was.

Whether or not that is true, what's certain is that Harrison's confidence has definitely taken a hit.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA in a recent interview, Harrison explained just how badly he has been affected by the debilitating knee injury, which has plagued him since 2022.

'Hitman' said:

"It's been a long run back from the injury, the injury that I got was quite a severe one. I tore my ACL, my MCL, and medial and lateral meniscus all in one f**ing swoop. So yeah, it's been quite a long road back and obviously, I'm getting towards the back end of my career now, so I think that injury, coming back on that injury at any age would have been tough. But obviously, I'm a little bit older in fight terms."

Whether or not Harrison has it in him to make another run at ONE Championship gold is entirely up to how he performs in June, when he steps back into the Circle to do what he does best.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison to face Japan's Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

Fiery Englishman 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is a little over a month away from finally stepping back into the ONE Championship Circle and doing what he loves -- and that's putting on a show for the fans.

Harrison is set to make his highly anticipated return to action against Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.