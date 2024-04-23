"I put 100 percent in every session" - Liam Harrison says dedication to Muay Thai still intact despite near career-ending injury

The career and longevity of Liam Harrison has only been possible thanks to his incredible dedication to the sport and lifestyle that he lives.

A veteran of Muay Thai with over two decades in the game, there aren't many who can match the experience he has accumulated over the years.

The Brit knows that in order to stay at this level and not get left behind, you have to maintain the same hunger that got you to the dance in the first place.

Fortunately for 'The Hitman', he eats, breathes and sleeps Muay Thai, so being totally obsessed with his career isn't something he finds difficult.

Harrison said in an interview with Fight Energy Films that his passion for training and pushing himself is still intact despite his long layoff from competition:

"I love coming to learn. I love training with different people. I love picking up little tips here and there off different people and stuff, so I don't really need to, like, put myself in a tight spot. I come down and I put 100 percent in every session, whether I'm injured, whether I'm not."

Watch Liam Harrison's full interview below:

The dedication of Liam Harrison will all be worth it at ONE 167

Without keeping his head to the ground and focusing on what is really important to him, Liam Harrison's comeback might not have been possible.

The striking veteran has been out of action since 2022 when he suffered a devastating knee injury against Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

After nearly two years of rehabbing the injury, 'The Hitman' is back for business at ONE 167 on June 7 to face Katsuki Kitano.

The test for Harrison is to see how well his body holds up at this stage of his career, as he's busy pushing his competitive clock beyond retirement age.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.