Liam Harrison recalls when he fell in love with fighting: “It was just unbelievable”

With over 20 years in the game and over 100 fights under his belt, Liam Harrison has certainly dedicated his life to martial arts.

As one of the most experienced strikers that the UK has ever produced, ‘The Hitman’ has got a lifetime of knowledge and is still competing at the highest level at the age of 37.

When he isn’t working on his own skills and adding more tricks and techniques into his varied arsenal, the Brit is usually found helping others by sharing his experiences with the next generation of fighters coming through.

Even through the lengthy recovery process for the injury that he suffered last time out at ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison has continued to breakdown techniques on his social media pages to help young fighters and do what he can to stay sharp.

In a recent interview with LastBSTN, Liam Harrison has been reflecting on his earliest memories of being a martial artist and how one trip to the gym changed the direction of his life and career forever:

“At that time, I'd never seen anything like it. It weren’t that popular and all, but as soon as I came in here, and started training, when I walked through the gym doors for the first time, saw some of the fighters kicking the pads, and I got that limonene smell that still sticks around in the gym today, and it was just unbelievable.”

That same feeling is still motivating Harrison to this day as he targets a comeback under the ONE Championship once he recovers from his harrowing injury.

