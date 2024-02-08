“Consistency is the key” – Liam Harrison on what it takes to fight at the highest level of martial arts for two decades

Above all of his signature career wins and accolades, the longevity of Liam Harrison is what will spring to mind for a lot of people when reflecting on his career.

The Brit has been there, seen it, and done it all for twenty years at the highest level, and you simply can’t buy that level of experience and consistency.

To stay at the top of any sport for that amount of time would be near impossible, let alone something like Muay Thai, which is so physically demanding.

Harrison recently told Sky Sports that he believes his secret weapon in regards to longevity is never taking his foot off the gas or eye off the ball.

‘The Hitman’ adores what he does and that allows him to stay focused and motivated at all times, even after two decades of pushing himself to the limit. The 38-year-old said:

“I think when it comes to my longevity, what I would say is that consistency is the key. I've seen a lot of fighters come and go and they'll get to a good level and they'll disappear. The first time I ever fought at the highest elite level [was when] I was 18. I'm 38 now, and I'm hoping I'll still be doing it this year as well so to stay at that level for 20 years. I think that's an achievement in itself.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison can look back at his career and be proud of what he has accomplished

If you listen to Liam Harrison speak about Muay Thai or watch him teach, as he does on his social media channels, it’s no surprise that he’s been able to stay so consistent.

The Brit has dedicated his life to it and when all is said and done, he’ll be able to look back at all the hard work and adversity he has put himself through with pride.

Getting to the top is one thing but staying there and maintaining that level of success is something that has defined Liam Harrison’s legendary run in the Muay Thai realm.