“I've been waiting my entire career for this” – Liam Harrison thrilled about ONE’s partnership with Sky Sports in the United Kingdom

Veteran striker Liam Harrison is thrilled to see fans in the United Kingdom finally see British fighters like him compete in ONE Championship under a new broadcasting deal between the promotion and Sky Sports.

ONE recently announced that it entered into a partnership with Sky Sports, the leading sports broadcaster in the UK and Ireland, to have its world-class martial arts action shown in the region.

‘Hitman’ Harrison shared to onefc.com that the deal is a welcome development for fighters like him who hail from the UK and Ireland as they get to showcase their skills to their supporters back home.

The 38-year-old Leeds native said:

"I've been waiting my entire career for this. It’s a shame it’s coming at the back end of my career, but hopefully, I’ll get a good year or two showcasing my skills on Sky Sports. It's also an incredible incentive for all the up-and-comers."

In describing their newly formed partnership, both ONE and Sky Sports said the deal was anchored on their common vision of further growing their respective organizations on various levels.

The partnership deal will commence with the broadcast of ONE Fight Night 18 on January 13. The event will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, and headlined by the flyweight kickboxing world title fight between reigning champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand and Algerian challenger Elias Mahmoudi.

Liam Harrison part of ONE Fight Night 18

Liam Harrison is also part of ONE Fight Night 18, taking on former bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker of Brazil in a Muay Thai showdown.

It will mark the return to competition of ‘Hitman’ after injuring his knee during a match in August last year.

Liam Harrison expressed his excitement over his return match, especially since it will be shown live to his supporters back in the UK under a broadcasting deal between ONE and Sky Sports.

He is also looking forward to facing off with fellow veteran martial artist Lineker, who he considers as an interesting proposition, sharing to the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I just want a f***king fight. I didn't even know he was ranked in UFC back then till I googled him when the match went with him. He's obviously a very big name in the MMA world, excuse my ignorance for that but I don't really follow MMA at all. He's obviously a massive name in it, he was top five UFC, he's a ONE Championship champion.”

ONE Fight Night 18 will be shown on Sky Sports beginning at 1 a.m. GMT.