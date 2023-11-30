Liam Harrison says his fists can crack open John Lineker’s ‘massive coconut head’

Brit striking icon Liam Harrison is expecting a fun night out in the office when he makes his hotly-anticipated return at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12.

The Leeds slugger welcomes former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker to the art of eight limbs, and he plans to give the Brazilian knockout machine a baptism of fire when they lock horns inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, he broke down his chances of victory and some of Lineker's greatest assets.

Liam Harrison said:

“He’s just got a little massive coconut head. I’ll end up smashing my hands to pieces on his head.”

Watch the full interview here:

While that is easier said than done, the Bad Company megastar is no stranger to walking the talk, producing barnburners, and knocking people out.

His inspiring come-from-behind win over Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156 in April last year is a testament to the high-octane style and heart that the English slugger brings, and it’ll be one that many can expect him to bear when he steps inside the ring for his sixth contest under the ONE Championship spotlight.

All eyes will be on Liam Harrison vs Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18

Despite producing a moment of brilliance in his back-and-forth slugfest with Muangthai, Liam Harrison went on to suffer a painful first-round defeat to Nong-O in his world title charge four months later at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Since that clash inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Liam Harrison has been out of commission due to the severity of the injuries to his leg. He is now, however, back to full fitness, and he plans to let all hell break loose when he steps on the global stage next year in January.

While he has a tough assignment on his plate, the ‘Hitman’ remains calm and collected as he attempts to get back to winning ways and have another go at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 18 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.