WATCH: Thai icon Nong-O Hama shatters Liam Harrison’s left leg with one brutal kick

At ONE on Prime Video 1 last year, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and living legend Nong-O Hama proved why he's a once-in-a-generation star.

Against veteran brawler Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison, Nong-O relied on his cerebral tactics to quickly and methodically retain his belt. The victory marked his sixth straight defense of his world title.

The Thai legend came out aggressively with lightning-fast left switch kicks to the body and right roundhouse kicks to the lead leg - not letting Harrison bully him. The Thai former world champion then landed a solid leg kick that buckled the left leg of 'The Hitman'.

The Thai icon then followed it up with another kick in the same spot that dropped Harrison. The damage to the Englishman's leg was so severe that the referee waved the fight off, ending the bout via TKO.

Here's a video of the finish:

Nong-O Hama to make his return at ONE Friday Fights 46 against Nico Carrillo

On December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will make his return to action since losing his belt back in March.

After his win over Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1, the Thai phenom defended the belt one more time against Alaverdi Ramazanov, also via TKO. Just three months after, he decided to defend his throne once again. This time, against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who had moved up a weight class.

In a shocking turn of events, 'The General' shook the very foundations of modern Muay Thai by knocking out the seemingly invincible Nong-O. After the devastating loss, the former world champion took a lengthy break and is now ready to embark on a journey to reclaim his throne. He will have to go through Nico Carrillo, also known as 'The King of the North’, who is on a 13-fight winning streak.

ONE Friday Fights 46 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.