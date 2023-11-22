“Had that boy stumblin” - Nong-O Hama sends Mehdi Zatout a grim reminder to never disrespect his legend, fans react

One thing in life always holds true: never, ever taunt Nong-O Hama

This lesson was learned the hard way by Mehdi Zatout when he faced the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion back in 2018. The Thai icon eventually defeated Zatout via unanimous decision.

ONE Championship posted a significant moment in the fight on Instagram:

Fans are reacting to the video in various ways in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@jjunior__03 had the perfect description for it:

"had that boy stumblin"

@piyush.malviya22, @unclesamsiam and @travisdunlap91 reiterated the lesson learned that night by Zatout:

"All this confidence is from the bigger size not because their skills are better than Nong o"

"It was a sick dodge, when you go head to head with Nong-O though... it's all kinds of dangerous 😂 😬"

"Don't disrespect a legend"

Nong-O Hama returns to face Nico Carillo at ONE Friday Fights 46

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and current No. 1-ranked contender Nong-O Hama returns to action after shockingly dropping his belt earlier this year.

At ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, the Thai legend will meet the No.5-ranked contender Nico Carrillo in what could be a battle for the next world title contender.

Nong-O Hama, fresh off his first-round knockout loss at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023. It was his first loss in ONE Championship after a 10-fight winning streak and five straight KO wins leading up to the bout.

Meanwhile, Carillo recorded back-to-back TKO finishes of Furkan Karabag in April at ONE Friday Fights 13 and Muangthai PK Saenchai in June at ONE Friday Fights 22. The streaking ‘King of the North’ is on a 13-fight winning streak with two straight in ONE.

ONE Friday Fights 46 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.