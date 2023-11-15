“The real king of Muay Thai”- Fans show massive love and respect to champ-champ Jonathan Haggerty

Newly crowned two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty is a living testament that hard work and dedication can lead to enormous success in life, as he achieved the rare feat of winning two world championships in two different sports.

Haggerty is fresh off a second-round knockout of fierce rival Fabricio Andrade in their champion-versus-champion clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, 2023, to win the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

A week after his crowning glory as the promotion’s newest double-champ, ‘The General’ posted a photo of him on Instagram while holding two titles on his shoulders. He captioned the post with:

“With hard work & dedication anything is possible. Champ Champ @onechampionship”

It was the British superstar’s seventh career win under the world’s largest martial arts organization and his second knockout finish since his promotional debut in January 2019.

It was the British superstar's seventh career win under the world's largest martial arts organization and his second knockout finish since his promotional debut in January 2019.

This post by the 26-year-old received praise and congratulations from his fans.

Following this latest victory, the Knowlesy Academy representative is now setting his sights on another world title as he intends to challenge ‘Wonder Boy’ for his ONE bantamweight MMA world title in an attempt to become the second athlete in ONE Championship history to become a three-sport world champion after Stamp Fairtex.

Another target for Haggerty is the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title of Tawanchai, after they crossed paths in a recent event in Thailand. However, he might need to wait a little longer as the 24-year-old phenom is set to defend his championship against Superbon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.