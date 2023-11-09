“The General will beat them all” - Fans throw their dream match scenarios for new double champ Jonathan Haggerty

The two-sport world title dream of Jonathan Haggerty finally materialized after he knocked out Fabricio Andrade in the second round of their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title match in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

Haggerty made Andrade look like an amateur with his dominant display of striking technique that floored him in the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Because of that historic win, he became the fifth athlete in ONE Championship history to simultaneously hold two world titles in two different sports.

Haggerty now holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

This triumph by ‘The General’ has opened more opportunities and possibilities for him, as he can now pick his next challenger from both the Muay Thai and kickboxing rulesets to defend either of his titles while also having the luxury of traversing MMA and potentially hunting for a third world title belt.

Instead of immediately teasing everyone with a list of potential next opponents for the 26-year-old double world champion, ONE Championship asked the fans from all over the world who he should face next after the incredible performance.

They posted an Instagram post on November 7, 2023, with the caption:

“ONE's newest two-sport titleholder wants to stay busy 💯 What's on the horizon for Jonathan Haggerty? @jhaggerty_”

Fans were quick to input their dream matchup for the British combat sports superstar and let their imagination take over in their comments with the best possible opponent for Haggerty. Instagram users @_claudio_curci, @eggcept, @tings_n_that, @senselessson, @simdog13, @timebombtonna, @rloading___, @yuzayie, and @duenay_soe_jota77 mentioned several top names to pit against the Londoner as they commented:

“Different opponents same result … the general will beat them all”

“Just wanna see him knock out Harrison.”

“Nong o rematch to cement his legacy”

“Akimoto o Nong-O”

“Superlek would be unreal!”

“Super fight with @k1takeru”

“He gonna go with Andrade’s mma belt”

“Muay Thai should fight nong o. Kickboxing hiroki”

“Rodtang!”

Screenshot of fans' comments about Jonathan Haggerty

The fans’ sentiments and pulse will be considered by the world’s largest martial arts organization when picking the next opponent for Haggerty, but regardless of their decision, particularly the matchmakers, it will surely be another super-fight in the making because, after all, ONE Championship houses the best strikers in the world today.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.