“I've got all my weapons” - Liam Harrison goes all-out preparing for John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18

Liam Harrison is thrilled to have “all of his weapons” ahead of his Muay Thai clash with John Lineker.

On January 12, 2024, Harrison will return to action after enduring an extended layoff due to injury. ‘Hitman’ previously voiced his interest in facing top contenders to secure another world title shout, but first, he plans to test himself against a hard-hitting former MMA world champion.

Harrison’s opponent at ONE Fight Night 18 is none other than John Lineker, an action-packed striker with an impressive MMA resume. Although ‘Hitman’ is looking at an underrated test, he’s primarily excited to utilize all his striking tools.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison had this to say when discussing his upcoming war against ‘Hands of Stone’:

“I'll do anything just to keep active, [on him initially agreeing to taking on Lineker in a mixed rules contest]. But then when I've got all my weapons back, if someone says to me now ‘Do you want to box in 4-ounce gloves?’ I’d' say don't be so ridiculous. I don't mind smashing my hands to bits while I was recovering or already out injured, I didn't really care about smashing my hands to bits, but now I've got all my weapons so Muay Thai it is.”

ONE Fight Night 18 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Why hasn’t Liam Harrison fought since August 2022?

In August 2022, Liam Harrison fought then-world champion Nong-O Hama after securing back-to-back first-round knockouts. Unfortunately for ‘Hitman,’ Nong-O landed several devastating leg kicks to secure a first-round TKO and retain his throne.

Harrison later found out that the damage caused by Nong-O would require knee surgery. The Leeds native endured the treacherous recovery process and never lost hope that he would return and potentially fight for ONE gold again.