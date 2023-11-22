“This is a sick fight” - Liam Harrison taking on John Lineker already has fans excited for unbridled violence

Fans are ecstatic about the upcoming super-fight between John Lineker and Liam Harrison.

On January 12, 2024, Harrison returns to action after suffering a severe knee injury against Nong-O Hama in August 2022. ‘Hitman’ will face an unexpected opponent at ONE Fight Night 18, as Lineker, a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, looks to secure his first promotional Muay Thai win.

ONE recently shared the fight announcement on Instagram with the caption:

“Guaranteed FIREWORKS 💥 John Lineker crosses over to Muay Thai to take on the legendary Liam Harrison at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video! Who you got? 👀 @johnlinekermma @liambadco”

The Instagram comment section was filled with fans voicing their excitement:

“What a fight. Definitely was not expecting anything like this for Liams next fight”

“Daaang! Fists of Stone and Nightmare Fuel Legkicks. Someone’s walking away with a bonus on this one. Very likely, someone isn’t walking away at all 😳”

“wow this is a sick fight 🔥👏”

“Banger 🔥🔥”

“Absolute banger. Someone going night night”

“Lineker gets his leg booted into the distance”

“The hitman is back 🙌”

“VIOLENCE 👏 👏 👏 👏”

Instagram comments

What to expect from Liam Harrison vs. John Lineker

John Lineker is a dangerous striker with vicious knockout power, especially when he throws vicious hooks. With that said, he must be prepared for a tough test, as Liam Harrison has made a living off winning high-profile Muay Thai fights.

Harrison will also have to overcome adversity, as he’s coming off an extended layoff. Yet, ‘Hitman’ has plans to make a run for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, so he’s surely ready for war. Therefore, it’ll be intriguing to see which action-packed striker will emerge victorious in January 2024.

ONE Fight Night 18 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.