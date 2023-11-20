“Don't let your wins go to your head and your losses to your heart” – Liam Harrison shares his biggest fighting philosophy 

Fourth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison has been known to drop nuggets of wisdom, not just about fighting, but also about life in general.

‘Hitman’ has figured in plenty of wars over the course of his storied career. He acquired a massive fanbase for his high-wire fighting style and unfiltered take on the unpredictable world of combat sports.

For instance, Harrison recently appeared on the Caffeine & Canines podcast and shared the biggest piece of advice he could give to young and aspiring fighters:

“There's a saying, ‘Don't let any of your wins go to your head and not only your losses go to your heart.'"

While Harrison certainly competes with his heart on his sleeve, he knows not to get caught up with his wins and losses.

With over a hundred career battles on his belt, the 38-year-old Brit knows just when to savor the moment and move on to the next one.

Liam Harrison’s mental fortitude is as strong as his physical prowess

Liam Harrison has been on both sides of the coin, having experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

The Bad Company star collected a massive $100,000 performance bonus from Chatri Sityodtong back in ONE 156 last year, courtesy of his crazy come-from-behind KO win over Muangthai.

However, tragedy struck in his next bout, when he injured his leg mid-fight and lost to former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1.

‘Hitman’, though, says setbacks could do fighters more good than harm, as long as they take it in stride. He added:

“I think that's a good one as well so you need to be able to come back from getting knocked down and you need that, not only if you do lose a fight, but you need it during the fight as well because sometimes it's going to get hard.”

Meanwhile, the fit-again Liam Harrison's return to the circle is already set, as he will welcome John Lineker to Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12. The full event will air live in US primetime free for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.

Watch Liam Harrison’s full interview in its entirety: