“It was horrendous” – Liam Harrison admits he wasn’t ‘mentally prepared’ to deal with the grueling nature of his knee rehab

Fourth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison’s mental resolve is just as strong as the dynamite tucked away in his fists. Then again, even the strongest wills crack at times, and ‘Hitman’ admitted his lengthy road to recovery almost took away his sanity.

Harrison has sat out the entire year after the horrific leg injury he suffered against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022. While the physical pain was overwhelming at times, it was the psychological trauma that came with it that nearly broke the British superstar.

In a candid interview on the Caffeine & Canines podcast, Harrison bravely admitted that his lengthy rehabilitation process was filled with a lot of ups and downs:

“The damage to my knees was a lot more than we actually thought, and yeah, let's go about surgery otherwise it would have been tough. I wasn't mentally prepped for how hard that surgery was going to be, I asked a few people about it, who had similar things, and the process of having it, it's the couple of weeks after it was horrendous.”

Here’s the podcast episode in its entirety:

Liam Harrison’s patience was also tested after his supposed return got delayed several times. Unable to get clearance from doctors, the 38-year-old accepted his fate and pushed back his comeback to early next year.

Now nearing back to 100 percent, Harrison is not taking any chances and doing everything in his power to regain his previous form.

Before his TKO loss to Nong-O, the Bad Company star racked off back-to-back victories in ONE, including a sensational come-from-behind masterpiece against Muangthai PK Saenchai.

We certainly can’t wait to witness Liam Harrison doing what he does best inside the circle again.