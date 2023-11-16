Liam Harrison admits he felt "terrible" and "awful" whenever he fought not feeling nervous

With over twenty years of experience in his back pocket, Liam Harrison is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to the striking arts.

Despite being sat on the sidelines for over a year now with a substantial knee injury, that hasn’t stopped the Brit from providing insight by drawing on the lessons he has learned in his career.

Using all of his knowledge of the fight game, ‘Hitman’ displays his veteran savvy every time he steps inside the Circle to compete under the ONE Championship banner.

His encyclopedic knowledge also makes him an indispensable coach and teammate for those around him who can feed off of his vast experience.

In a recent podcast appearance on Caffeine & Canines, the Brit spoke about some of the lessons that you can’t learn from reading a book.

Sometimes in fighting and martial arts, it takes a firsthand experience to really put something into focus so you can learn from it and evolve as a competitor.

Pre-fight nerves and anxiety are only natural for any fighter but sometimes, it’s better to live with them rather than try to shut them out.

Fear can be a powerful tool if used correctly and without it, Harrison doesn’t feel like he can perform to the best of his ability by feeling in the moment.

During the podcast, Liam Harrison reflected on his career, pointing out that he has had several fights where he felt emotionless and was disappointed by his own performance:

“I've had fights in the past where I've just got in the ring I ain't been nervous and I've just felt terrible and even though I've managed to grind out a win I just thought that was an awful performance just because I had no respect for all fighting, it didn't make me nervous.”

Watch the full interview below: