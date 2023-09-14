“New meaning of power couple” - Liam Harrison trains with wife Kate in preparation for highly anticipated comeback

British fan favorite Liam Harrison is looking strong as ever as the one-time ONE world title challenger marches toward his highly anticipated return to the Circle.

After suffering a devastating knee injury during his championship clash with then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1, Liam Harrison has been working toward rebuilding his strength in hopes of making one more run at the world title.

No official announcement has been made regarding when or where his comeback will take place, but based on a video clip shared by the ‘Hitman’ on Instagram, it won’t be long before he’s back inside the Circle.

But it wasn’t only Liam Harrison having some fun while hitting the pads.

“Clip from training today …gave the mrs a run out too, showing she’s still got it…I best get home and do the ironing and cook dinner 😩”

Fight fans online marveled at the strength and power of Harrison and Mrs. ‘Hitman’ in a series of comments left on the social media platform.

“Jesus 🔥😝💪 some strength and power in her body”

“I’m double definitely not breaking into your house!”

“New meaning of power couple”

With nearly a quarter century of experience in combat sports, Liam Harrison has established himself as one of the most beloved fighters in the art of eight limbs, thanks to his high-octane style of fighting and his ‘it ain’t over till it’s over’ approach.

The Bad Company product has put together 90 career wins over the course of his career and has earned victories over Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai under the ONE Championship banner.

Are you excited to see Harrison make his long-awaited return to the Circle?