Liam Harrison believes he’s only ‘two or three wins’ away from another shot at world title

Liam Harrison needs more time to get himself fight-ready, but that hasn’t stopped the Leeds striker from dreaming of his return to the ONE Championship stage.

The 37-year-old suffered a defeat to then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama when they slugged it out at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year.

His knee took one shot too many from the get-go, and a final shot just off the kneecap dropped him inside 130 seconds of their duel.

It has been a long road to recovery for the multi-time world champion, who has restructured his daily activities primarily because most of it involved him being at the gym sharpening his tools or training the next batch of warriors from West Yorkshire.

But with him having cleared almost a year off his path to full fitness, Liam Harrison remains optimistic about his chances to return and compete for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown in the future.

In an interview with LastBSTN, the ‘Hitman’ shared his ideal scenario:

“I think it’ll only take me two or three wins to get myself back in contention, and I think I’ve got the mindset and ability to get myself back in that position.”

Watch the full interview here:

Jonathan Haggerty, who brought an end to the legendary Thai’s dominance, is now Liam Harrison’s target.

The London native stunned the world and his rival with his boxing combinations at ONE Fight Night 9, securing his gold and a statement knockout inside 2:40 of the opening round.

As such, a legendary all-English fight for the world title could be on the cards if the ‘Hitman’ from Leeds returns with a bang.

