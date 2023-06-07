Liam Harrison foreshadows impending return from injury

Liam Harrison recently provided an update on his recovery process and future return to competition.

At ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison cashed in on his two-fight winning streak for a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot. ‘Hitman’ hoped to dethrone then-long reigning world champion Nong-O Hama, but things didn’t go as planned.

Nong-O landed a handful of vicious leg kicks to start the fight. With a minute left in the first round, Harrison couldn’t get back up from the damage, leading to surgery and a treacherous recovery process.

The Leeds native recently posted a motivational video on Instagram about not giving up, with the caption saying:

“Monday motivation….the comeback from this injury so far has been mentally and physically tough and draining but we’re almost there….on the final straight now with my rehab, ready to get straight back where I left off #mondaymotivation #muaythai #thecomeback”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Liam Harrison’s road to recovery was worse than initially expected. Now that he’s training again, Harrison plans to make his ONE Championship return later this year. The question is, what’s next for the Muay Thai legend?

Over the past two months, Harrison has pursued another bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot, but this time against the new king, Jonathan Haggerty. ‘The General’ shocked the world by dethroning Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9. Haggerty is ready for his first title defense, but it’s unclear who ONE wants him to fight.

Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty are both interested in fighting each other. Only time will tell if ONE decides to make the must-see matchup.

