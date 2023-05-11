Liam Harrison eyes title fight with Jonathan Haggerty in England 

Liam Harrison watched with vested interest when the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 emanated from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last month.

In the main event that night, English striking dynamo Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world by dethroning the seemingly unstoppable bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Having been defeated by Nong-O last time out he faced him, Harrison is now targeting a fight with the new world champion at the top of the bantamweight division. It's a match the Leeds slugger views as a dream fight for striking fans.

Whilst he was in attendance for ONE Championship’s debut event in the United States this past weekend, Harrison spoke to the South China Morning Post about Haggerty’s performance and his plans for the future:

“But yeah all credit to Haggerty because I honestly didn’t think that was gonna happen in that fight. I don’t think many people did. It was great for British Muay Thai, great for him to prove everyone wrong, and hopefully what comes off of it now is we can make a super fight in England.”

Harrison has the hopes of bringing ONE Championship to the UK for the first time after the promotion’s successful event at the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. He believes a barnburner versus ‘The General’ could have a near-similar impact as the promotion’s recently concluded ONE Fight Night 10.

However, while Liam Harrison is still on the sidelines to recover to full match fitness, Jonathan Haggerty could be set for a title defense in the coming months before setting up a feisty all-Brit showdown against ‘The Hitman.’

