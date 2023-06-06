Liam Harrison gushes over supportive messages for his instructional videos

Muay Thai learners across the globe have gotten more bang for their buck with Liam Harrison’s online training videos.

Over the last few years, the UK veteran has non-selfishly shared his knowledge of Muay Thai with aspiring athletes on one of the biggest social media platforms, Instagram. After receiving good reviews online, Harrison has finally decided to create his own website that teaches world-class Muay Thai through an online subscription.

In a short period, the online courses have triggered raving reviews from fighters, giving Harrison a sense of relief and accomplishment. This week, the Leeds native thanked his fans for their support with a wholesome message on Instagram:

“Absolutely love getting messages like on the 2nd slide. Being able to help people win fights and chase their dreams is an amazing feeling, also the reason why so many people have signed up to liamharrisontraining.com (slide 3) … more new content coming soon.”

The multiple-time Muay Thai world champion is one of the best athletes out of the UK. Thus far, ‘Hitman’ has had over a hundred fights with an outstanding record of 90-25-2 in his illustrious career. Not showing signs of slowing down, Liam Harrison intends to add another belt to his collection as soon as he’s medically cleared to fight again.

As a result of his debilitating injury, Harrison’s fights had to be canceled at the start of the year, including a possible rematch with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

However, Harrison hasn’t let that dampen his spirits. He’s more adamant than ever to return by the summer’s end to get back into the running for the world title.

Stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA for future updates on Liam Harrison’s next Muay Thai bout.

Poll : 0 votes