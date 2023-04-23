Liam Harrison putting in the work on his road back to the circle

Muay Thai superstar Liam Harrison is dreaming of the day he can step back into the ONE circle fully recovered and strong.

The road to recovery has been challenging for Harrison, to say the least. Fighters who have been in his shoes understand that it takes more than a positive mindset to get back to where they were before.

According to Harrison, it takes grit, discipline, and sheer will to overcome any overwhelming obstacle in life, and he hopes he can motivate others to do the same.

On Instagram, he shared some of his progress with an inspirational message that said:

“The road back to One Championship continues 👊🏻⁣ @liambadco 🤜🏼🤛🏼⁣Just to be clear…⁣ There are no magic bullets, creams, potions or treatments that can speed up the healing process.⁣ So stop looking for a short cut, and instead find your discipline and will.⁣ ⁣Discipline to do the things you don’t want to do, and do them like you love them.⁣ Don’t count on motivation, count on discipline.⁣ Now get after it…⁣”

Back in August 2022, Liam Harrison completely tore his ACL when he challenged then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

He had successful surgery earlier this year, which has given Harrison much-needed hope to continue his career as a professional athlete despite his frustrations.

As a result of his injury, the British star has had to cancel multiple fights with ONE Championship this year, including a rematch with Nong-O Hama, a potential super-fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and lastly, an exhibition boxing match against retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Typically, ACL tear recovery time takes about eight to nine months. Harrison therefore expects to be back in the fall if he regains proper function. Although he’s got many months left to go, he’s inspired to return to the circle every day.

Poll : 0 votes