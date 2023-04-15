Liam Harrison shows textbook technique in throwing roundhouse kicks

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Liam Harrison is quite a unique prizefighter. While most pro fighters would keep their trade secrets to themselves so as not to give their future opponents an advantage, 'The Hitman' willingly shares them online. This is pure confidence as Harrison will show you how he does things and challenge you to stop it.

In many of his instructional videos posted on Instagram, the fighting Englishman shows his unbridled understanding of the nuances of Muay Thai.

In a recent video posted by ONE Championship, Harrison was seen demonstrating a slick way of landing a hard roundhouse kick.

Here's the video:

"The only fakes you’ll see around here 💯 Who should "Hitman" face NEXT? 🎯 @liambadco⁠ @andybadco1"

What a marvelous display of control and kicking speed. To be able to stop a full-on kick and then throw it with full power immediately is something you don't do if you're not a veteran of the sport already.

Liam Harrison, who is currently nursing his recently-repaired knee, is one of the best kickers in the sport of kickers. This distinction is made possible by the two-decades-worth of experience 'The Hitman' has in the sport.

Needless to say, fans are highly anticipating Liam Harrison's return to action after going under the knife for knee surgery a few months back. In his road to recovery, Harrison was seen training his upper body in the gym:

"Monday grind. Wasn’t easy after running riot around Reaperbahn for 2 days, but we got it done #mondaygrind"

One fan, @_willak asked, 'The Hitman' about his recovering leg:

"Hows your leg liam?"

To this, Liam Harrison gave an update and revealed a possible return to action:

"@_willak on the mend mate working hard daily with my rehab I’ll be back by the summer time

This is exciting news as we are hungry to see ONE Championship's resident "Comeback King" dazzle the crowd once again with his flavor of technical brawling. Here's to hoping he comes back healthier and deadlier than ever.

