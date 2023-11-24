WATCH: Liam Harrison shows his textbook body shot combinations to punish and break down defenses

ONE Championship's Muay Thai action man, 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison, may seem like a brawler who doesn't use much technique, but the truth is quite the opposite. Casual observers would easily overlook Harrison's tactical tricks that even veteran fighters would miss.

Having his career last three decades already, Liam Harrison has accumulated an unbridled amount of wisdom in the game. One of his most powerful tactical weapons is sneaky set-ups and defensive traps that even nearly give him the upper hand every time.

In one of his recent instructional videos on Instagram, 'The Hitman' shows how to dismantle your opponent's defense methodically:

In the third video, Liam Harrison said:

"So the first one he [opponent] blocks. Okay next time I know this is gonna happen so I throw the left kick, I touch and then throw my left hand through the middle."

Mechanically like a Superman punch, the strike was made possible by the ingenious set-up of the left kick. This proves that Muay Thai is more than just a physical sport - it's also highly cerebral.

Liam Harrison will finally make his long-awaited return at ONE Fight Night 18 against John Lineker

ONE Championship recently dropped a huge bombshell when they announced the much-awaited return of 'The Hitman' after more than a year of being in the saddle. What's even more shocking is who they paired him up with.

As it turned out, Harrison will fight former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and one of the most powerful strikers to have ever lived, John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. The two hulking beasts will clash in a 3-round bantamweight Muay Thai fight. The bout will take place at ONE Fight Night 18 early next year at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It's been a long road to recovery for Harrison, who injured his knee at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year. In the months in between, 'The Hitman' had to turn down fights but kept himself active in the gym. Now healthy and ready to rumble, the fighting Englishman will surely produce fireworks against the equally crowd-pleasing Lineker.

ONE Fight Night 18 will be the first Amazon card of the year for ONE Championship and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.