Liam Harrison recognizes tough road to world title, but guarantees ‘firework fights’

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger and English striking icon Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison isn’t sure he will get another crack at ONE gold as soon as he makes his highly anticipated comeback later this year. But he can promise fans that no matter his opponent, he will make every fight as exciting as possible.

The 37-year-old Harrison says he is close to making a complete recovery and is ready to enter a full fledged training camp for an October return. And while he has his eyes on the coveted golden belt, Harrison understands he may have to string together a few explosive performances to reenter the world title conversation.

In a video posted recently on his official YouTube channel, Liam Harrison made a promise to his fans. ‘Hitman’ said:

“I'll need a few fights before I get back into that title contention. Obviously that's the goal. I think you'll get absolute firework fights.”

See the video below:

Of course, that shouldn’t even be a question for fans, as Harrison is known to leave it all in the ring whenever he puts on the gloves.

One of the most exciting fighters in all of ONE Championship, Harrison will take on absolutely anybody they put in front of him and he will go for the knockout each and every time.

Speaking of his return, Harrison says he is currently penciled on for a fight in October against an unnamed opponent. Fans will have to wait and see who he is up against.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates on the return of Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison.