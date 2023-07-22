Liam Harrison wants to ensure his lethal leg kicks are "back to what it was"

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison is hell-bent on returning to his form before he suffered a debilitating knee injury that has kept him out of action for almost a year.

Harrison suffered the injury in an August 2022 fight against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the first round, causing him to lose via technical knockout in a fairly uneventful fight.

‘Hitman’ opted to have surgery on the knee earlier this year, and he has been in recovery mode ever since.

Now getting close to his highly anticipated return, Harrison says he is focused on not only getting back his old form, but also making sure that his explosive kicks still pack a wallop and that he can rely on them when he needs to.

In a segment on his official YouTube channel, Harrison talked about how he is keeping sharp, despite being restricted in movement.

The 37-year-old English striking veteran said:

“I'm like throwing kicks around, at seminars and at strengths and conditionings to get it back to what it was.”

Watch the video below:

Harrison is without doubt one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and what has made him so endearing to fans is his dynamite combinations, which features those destructive kicks he has become known for.

Harrison says he is penciled in for an October return, with his opponent yet to be announced. ‘Hitman’ says he will be back in full fight camp very soon and is growing in strength every day.

‘Hitman’ hopes to make one final run at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne before he decides to call it a career.