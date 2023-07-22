Liam Harrison on ‘one last run’ at bantamweight Muay Thai gold: “That’s the goal”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is fully fixated on making another meaningful run at ONE Championship gold.

The 37-year-old English striking veteran is on the comeback trail, following major surgery on his knee earlier this year which is nearly recovered. Harrison expects to be back in action by October, and is about to hit full fight training camp soon.

In a video excerpt on his official YouTube channel, Harrison said the goal remains the same for him, and that’s the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

‘Hitman’ said:

“That's the goal, get back into title contention and have one last run at it”

Harrison challenged the legendary Nong-O Hama for the gold in August of 2022, but suffered a freak knee injury in the fight that forced him out of the contest as he was unable to defend himself.

The 37-year-old feels he wasn’t able to give the Muay Thai crown a proper go, so he is now determined to make another run at the belt when he returns.

Fellow Englishman Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty has since defeated Nong-O to take the bantamweight Muay Thai world title for himself, and he now reigns supreme over a stacked division.

Harrison believes a superfight between himself and Haggerty would sell out Wembley Stadium if it were to happen on UK soil.

There is no doubt Harrison and Haggerty are two of the biggest names in sports in England, and fans from all corners of the globe would fly in to watch if they ever exchanged leather in the ring.