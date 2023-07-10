Liam Harrison thinks ‘the entire world should go on a strike’ until Rodtang vs. Superlek happens

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison, like many fans, is growing tired of waiting for a highly anticipated superfight between Thai stars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 to materialize.

ONE Championship’s flyweight Muay Thai world champion and flyweight kickboxing world champion have been on a collision course since they both joined the promotion a couple of years ago, and their proposed matchup is almost at a tipping point.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison suggested that everyone should just stop what they are doing until Rodtang and Superlek are in the ring and ready to throw down.

The 37-year-old ‘Hitman’ said:

"Just make them fight each other. The entire world should go on a strike to make the two of them fight each other."

Harrison is just as much a fan of the ‘the art of eight limbs’ as he is a competitor, and just like everyone else, he simply wants to see two of the best flyweight strikers in the world finally settle matters in the ring.

Fans also can’t wait to see ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison back in action when he returns in a few months’ time. The 37-year-old Englishman has been out of commission for the majority of the year after having surgery on his knee in February.

Harrison is expected to make a full recovery, and is targeting an October return. ‘Hitman’ is now slowly building the strength necessary to enter a full training camp.

