Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty has ‘a big bullseye’: “Everyone wants to fight him”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger, English superstar ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is content watching from the sidelines as he recovers from knee surgery.

In his absence, however, ONE Championship saw the rise of his fellow Englishman Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty, who is now the reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Harrison himself is witness to Haggerty’s rise back to becoming a two-time ONE world champion, and he can understand why so many fighters are calling ‘The General’ out.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison shared his thoughts on Haggerty’s current stature as the bantamweight king of Muay Thai.

‘Hitman’ said:

“It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous that no matter what weight division it is, everyone wants to fight Haggerty. He's like running around with a big bullseye straight in the middle of his chest.” [1:32:30 onwards]

Indeed, everyone and their grandma wants to fight Jonathan Haggerty.

There’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who beat Haggerty twice before and called him out a few months ago. There’s also bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, who promises to avenge his close friend Nong-O Hama’s loss to Haggerty by beating ‘The General’ himself.

Just a couple of weeks ago, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9 threw his name into the Haggerty sweepstakes, vowing to take the Englishman’s belt.

Needless to say, the possibilities for Haggerty are endless.

One fight fans want to see however, is a showdown between Haggerty and Harrison himself. Both men have called each other out and are willing to face each other in the ring. It would arguably be the biggest fight in the UK’s history if it were to happen at Wembley Stadium.

Harrison is currently on the path to recovery and targets a return in October. Could Haggerty be the man to welcome him back in the ring?

Poll : 0 votes