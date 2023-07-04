Liam Harrison is ‘f*****g jealous’ tuning in to ONE Championship events on the sidelines

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title contender ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison could not wait to step back inside the ONE Championship ring the moment he had surgery on his knee. It’s been months now, and all the fiery Englishman has thought about has been making his highly anticipated return, whenever that may be.

But just because he has been sidelined by an injury, doesn’t mean Harrison hasn’t been keeping tabs on all the action going down in ONE Championship. In fact, ‘Hitman’ has become a huge spectator, watching and commenting on all of the shows, and sharing his two cents online.

It seems, all of that watching has Harrison fired up.

In a recent guest appearance on LastBSTN on YouTube, Harrison talked about being jealous of the fighters competing.

The 37-year-old ‘Hitman’ said:

“I’ll tell you what, I’m getting f******g jealous as well, watching all these fighters having great fights.”

Harrison is right. There have been some incredible fights in recent ONE Championship events, particularly the recently concluded ONE Friday Fights 22 in Bangkok last week, and ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado last May.

ONE Friday Fights 22 saw some epic bangers, including a ONE heavyweight world title unification bout between Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar, and a ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title fight between Prajanchai PK Saenchai and former titleholder Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Fans can watch this event on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel for free.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, on the other hand, saw ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live event go down on United States soil. Featuring the best of the best talent the promotion has to offer, the massive sold-out event set the 1stBank Center ablaze in the middle of spring.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch a replay of ONE Fight Night 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes