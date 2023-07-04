Liam Harrison points to perseverance as key to ONE Championship resurgence

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is getting closer and closer to his highly anticipated return to action by the day.

The 37-year-old veteran from the United Kingdom had surgery on an injured knee earlier this year and is currently in rehabilitation. However, recent interviews and social media posts from Harrison himself point to ‘Hitman’s return being imminent.

While waiting for an official fight date so he can start training camp, Harrison says he tries his best to keep his body primed and ready.

In a guest appearance on the LastBSTN YouTube channel, Harrison talks about his recovery first and foremost, while addressing his highly anticipated return.

‘Hitman’ said:

“So I gotta keep doing that [keep myself active whenever I can]. Keep myself in good shape, keep my mind in good shape, and just keep pushing.”

Catch the interview below:

Liam Harrison is one of the biggest and most exciting stars in ONE Championship. The 37-year-old No.5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender is all action and adrenaline whenever he fights. He is just an incredible talent with the heart of a warrior.

For proof of his amazing resilience and strength, fans need not look further than his 2022 showdown with Muangthai PK Saenchai. Muangthai dropped Harrison twice in the first round with heavy left hooks, but ‘Hitman’ found the resolve to pick himself up off the canvas to score a come-from-behind knockout.

Harrison fired back, hurting Muangthai with his powerful combinations, and knocked him down three times in succession to complete the technical knockout victory.

Catch highlights of that fight down below:

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for updates on Harrison’s return to action.

Poll : 0 votes