Liam Harrison thinks Nathan Bendon would have dismantled Seksan with full fight camp

English superstar and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison kept a close eye on countryman Nathan Bendon at ONE Friday Fights 22 last week.

The 30-year-old Bendon was in for a rough evening against Thai action star Seksan Sor Kwanmuang and ended up losing a close unanimous decision in an absolute barnburner of a fight.

Bendon fought Seksan in front of a raucous Thai crowd at ONE Friday Fights 22 last Friday, June 23. The event took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Harrison was obviously pulling for his fellow Englishman to win the fight. Unfortunately, Bendon wound up on the wrong side of the judges’ scorecards.

In a recent Instagram story posted on his official account, Harrison shared his thoughts on Bendon’s performance and what could have been.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I mean if Nathan had a full eight [or] nine weeks camp, he might have f*****g been a whole different person, it might have been a different story.”

Indeed, with a little more preparation and training, Bendon could have pulled off a massive upset. Perhaps he will do better in his next fight.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the Seksan-Bendon firefight and the rest of the stacked ONE Friday Fights 22 card on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, many fans await the return of Liam Harrison. The ‘Hitman’ is currently rehabilitating from surgery in his knee earlier this year but is expected to make a full recovery and be back inside the ONE Championship ring in the next few months.

