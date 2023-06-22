Liam Harrison picks Nathan Bendon to score ‘major upset’ over legendary Sitthichai

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is currently working his way toward a full recovery following surgery he had on his knee. The Englishman was injured in his high-profile showdown with the legendary Nong-O Hama last year.

‘Hitman’ is looking stronger and stronger by the day and is starting to pick up his training intensity. While sidelined, however, the 37-year-old veteran is paying attention to many big fights coming up in ONE Championship.

There’s one fight this Friday night that Harrison is looking forward to watching.

Liam Harrison’s English countryman Nathan Bendon is scheduled to face Thai all-action star Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE Friday Fights 22. The event occurs live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, June 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and other digital platforms.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison talked about the Bendon-Seksan showdown and what he hopes will happen in this fight:

“He won’t back down. Nathan will bang back, and I think he has the potential to pull off a major upset. I’m really looking forward to seeing another UK fighter feature on ONE, and I’m hoping it’s a night where another UK star can emerge. It’s a great fight!”

There’s no doubt Liam Harrison is pulling for his compatriot. If Bendon can win on hostile ground in Bangkok and beat a highly regarded veteran, the UK will have another superstar in the making.

Poll : 0 votes