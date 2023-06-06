Liam Harrison hopes Nieky Holzken returns to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 11

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is not just one of the very best fighters in the world, but also an avid fan of all things fight sports.

That's why even though he’s months deep into a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation process of a knee injury he suffered in the middle of last year, Harrison still watches every fight keenly.

Fans can be sure ‘Hitman’ will be watching ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday night.

Former ONE world title challenger ‘The Natural’ Nieky Holzken is set to make his highly anticipated return to action opposite the dangerous Arian ‘Game Over’ Sadikovic. The two lightweight strikers will square off in a kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Harrison says he’ll be keeping a close eye on Holzken and hopes the Dutch icon can redeem himself with a good performance.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I don’t know much about Holzken’s opponent to be honest, but I hope Nieky puts in a big performance and gets himself back among the top names in the division.”

Holzken was last seen in action against Thailand’s Sinsamut Klinmee at the historic ONE X event last year, where he lost via a shocking second-round knockout.

Meanwhile, Harrison expects himself to be back and ready for war once again later this year.

