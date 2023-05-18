Liam Harrison says early 2024 would be an ideal time for ONE's debut show in the UK

ONE Championship continues to make strides across the world, as the promotion rapidly expands its global footprint.

37-year-old English striking veteran and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is excited with the possibilities – especially with a potential live event on his home turf in the United Kingdom.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Harrison expressed interest in potentially headlining a show in the promotion’s first-ever event in the UK.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I’m hoping to be back in the ring by October. I know it’ll take time to build a show in the UK, so if the show in the UK was at the start of next year, maybe February or March, that would be unbelievable.”

Harrison is currently rehabilitating an injured knee he suffered in his last fight against legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama. The 37-year-old had surgery on the knee earlier this year and is expected to make a full recovery by the end of 2023.

As for who he thinks he should face in a potential ONE Championship event back home, Harrison says it should be none-other-than his countryman, newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

Haggerty captured the coveted ONE gold in a scintillating first-round knockout performance against Nong-O last April at ONE Fight Night 9. The 26-year-old Englishman absolutely annihilated Nong-O, knocking him down three times in a monstrous effort.

Both Harrison and Haggerty have expressed interest in facing each other in the Circle, and both say it could potentially be the biggest fight in UK history.

