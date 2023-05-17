Liam Harrison doesn’t feel like Jonathan Haggerty gives him the same respect

ONE Championship veteran superstar ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is a little upset that newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has not given him the same amount of respect he has afforded his fellow Englishman.

Haggerty lifted the bantamweight Muay Thai strap from legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama earlier this year in a shocking first-round knockout victory. ‘Hitman’ congratulated Haggerty on his history-making performance.

Harrison and Haggerty are two of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship operating out of the United Kingdom and are on somewhat of a collision course as of late.

But while Harrison has been wearing the cheerleader hat for ‘The General’, proud of his countryman’s success, the 37-year-old doesn’t feel that respect has been appropriately reciprocated.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Harrison addressed Haggerty’s treatment of him.

‘Hitman’ said:

“Yeah, he beat Nong-O, blistering performance, congratulations to him for that, and well done to him for what he’s achieved. I always try and show him props, show him respect, and cheer him on, but I don’t feel like I get the same thing back.”

Harrison’s disdain for Haggerty stems from ‘The General’s' constant banter towards him.

Haggerty has called Harrison out multiple times now, so there’s definitely interest in this matchup. The new bantamweight king even recently extended his callout of his compatriot to say that ‘Hitman’ was “the easiest fight” in the division.

Obviously, this wasn’t taken in good stride by Harrison, who said the comment was “disrespectful.”

There is no question a Harrison showdown with Haggerty would be absolutely massive for the UK and could easily sell out most stadiums on that side of the world.

