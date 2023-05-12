Liam Harrison shrugs off Floyd Mayweather fight, says ‘ONE Championship title’ is main focus

ONE Championship Muay Thai bantamweight ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is currently recovering from surgery he had done on his knee earlier this year. This occured after injuring it in a high profile encounter with former muay thai world champion, Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

Before opting for surgery, Harrison seriously contemplated postponing it when a once-in-a-lifetime offer nearly fell on his lap.

Harrison was tapped by none-other-than boxing legend and former pound-for-pound king Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather for a mega showdown in the United Kingdom’s O2 Arena. It was an incredible opportunity for Harrison, who was more than game despite nursing the knee injury.

‘Hitman’ figured that if he stuck to pure boxing, the knee wouldn’t be an issue. But after the first few hours of training, the knee ballooned and it was clear he could no longer put surgery off. He had to pull out of the Mayweather fight.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison talked about the experience and if he would be willing to reopen negotiations with Mayweather once he was 100 percent healthy.

‘Hitman’ said:

“Yeah, they actually said if we come back I’ll be first in line, but right now my priority is getting back in there and getting back amongst the ONE Championship title contention for now.”

It’s clear Liam Harrison has ONE Championship gold on his mind more than anything else. The 37-year-old English veteran is one of the most exciting strikers in the promotion.

But even without Floyd Mayweather, Harrison has plenty of options in terms of superfights in ONE Championship. Potential showdowns with Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon, recently acquired Japanese icon Takeru Segawa, and even fellow Englishman – newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty – are all enticing possibilities.

