Liam Harrison goes wild on Twitch stream during ONE Fight Night 10

Liam Harrison shared highlights of him in ONE Championship’s Twitch stream during ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Harrison’s versatility in combat sports has led to high-level roles as a fighter, promoter, and coach. On May 5, ‘Hitman’ added another skill to his resume by co-hosting a Twitch stream for ONE Fight Night 10. The Leeds native posted several clips on Instagram of his experience with the caption saying:

“Absolutely lost my mind on my little co host twitch watch party section. Just looked at the numbers and there was 500k people watching haha …had some amazing feed back so I demand @onechampionship get me my own show alongside my man @the_monkeygod 🤣”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

Fans and fighters, including ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks, enjoyed Liam Harrison’s ONE Fight Night 10 commentary on Twitch. Once ‘Hitman’ posted highlights on Instagram, the comment section showcased support from Brooks and fans:

“Amazing job” - Jarred Brooks

“Can’t sit still it’s hilarious”

“We need you to start commentating more often 😂👏🏼”

“Love how LH just says what he wants and always says how it is. This is one genuine guy that genuinely does not give a F.😂”

Liam Harrison last fought in August 2022, losing a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship bout against Nong-O Hama. During the fight at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, ‘Hitman’ suffered a severe knee injury that led to surgery. He is now on the road to full recovery and plans to fight again later this year.

